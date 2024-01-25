KBTH to hold mass burial for unidentified bodies

Accra, Jan 25, GNA -The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) will hold a mass burial for all unknown and unclaimed bodies in its mortuary within the next two weeks.

A statement issued by management of the Hospital and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the activity would help decongest the Hospital’s mortuary, currently full beyond its capacity.

The bodies, it said had been in the morgue for varying periods ranging from one to three years.

The Hospital urged families that had bodies of their relatives in the mortuary to come for them.

GNA

