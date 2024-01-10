President Akufo-Addo tasks Black Stars to end four-decade AFCON trophy drought

By Simon Asare

Accra, Jan. 10, GNA – President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has tasked Black Stars players to bring home the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy.

President Akufo-Addo said this during a farewell dinner held in Kumasi ahead of the Black Stars departure to Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday, January 10, 2023.

The dinner was graced by Mr. Mustapha Ussif, Youth and Sports Minister; Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister; and Mr. Seth Adjei Baah, Board Chairman of the Ghana Tourism Authority.

Speaking at the dinner, President Akufo-Addo extended the best of wishes to the Black Stars as they embarked on another AFCON journey.

He noted how the AFCON trophy had eluded Ghana for more than four decades but believed the current squad could go to the tournament and deliver the needed results.

President Akufo-Addo urged the players to go to the tournament with a can-do spirit, saying that it is possible to accomplish the long-awaited dream of bringing home the trophy.

The colourful ceremony brought together people from the corporate world and the entertainment industry as Afropop and Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy thrilled guests, players and coaches with some beautiful performances.

Rising star Afua Asantewaa Aduonum of Singathon fame sang the national anthem to usher in President Akufo-Addo at the ceremony.

The Black Stars open their AFCON campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14 before taking Egypt and Mozambique in subsequent group games.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

