Political parties advised to avoid engaging youth in electoral violence 

Accra, Jan. 02, GNA – Political party leaders have been advised to avoid the temptation of misdirecting the energies of the youth into engaging in violent activities before, during, and after the impending General Election.

Reverend Emmanuel Antwi-Tumfuor, Pastor in Charge of Worawora E.P Church, Ghana, gave the advice during his new year message at a watch night service to usher in 2024.

“Our enterprising youth should not be carried away to do things that will jeopardise the future of our dear country, Ghana,” he said.

The Reverend Minister challenged Christians to be the change agents that the country needed by ensuring that there was peace and justice in all engagements with one another.

“The socio-economic problems of the world should not make us throw our hands in despair, as if all is lost.

“No, all is not lost, provided the Church can live up to its responsibility of letting integrity be the cornerstone in every activity,” he said.

Rev Antwi-Tumfuor charged Christian leaders to take the lead in the campaign of building a better society, where their actions would reflect what they preached.

“It should not be the case that we preach one thing and our lifestyles are the complete opposite of what we preach.

“If we are to be an inspiration to the rest of society, we have the huge task of letting our behaviours in every sphere of national life promote unity, fellow feeling, and honesty,” he said.

He urged all to avoid selfish attitudes, corruption, and other social vices that created moral decadence in society.

Rev Antwi-Tumfuor thanked God for preserving the lives of victims of the Akosombo and Kpong Dam spillages and called on the government to initiate medium- and long-term measures to deal with such occurrences in the future.

