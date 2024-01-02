Retaining NPP is the best appreciation for transforming Ghana — Dr Adutwum 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Jachie (Ash), Jan. 02, GNA – The best way to appreciate the massive transformation of Ghana in the last seven years is to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, has argued.

He said any decision contrary to the retention of the ruling party by Ghanaians would only truncate the transformation agenda which was already yielding positive results in all sectors of the economy.

Dr Adutwum who was speaking at a ceremony to present Christmas gifts to over 500 widows at Jachie, said no law restricted Ghanaians to give their mandate to a party that had performed to continue after eight years in office.

“One good term deserves another, and I believe you are all witnesses to the massive infrastructural development that this government has undertaken here in Bosomtwe,” he told the widows.

The Education Minister who doubles as the Member Parliament (MP) for Bosotwe in the last seven years has been showing love to selected widows in the constituency by presenting Christmas gifts to them on New Year’s Day.

Each of the beneficiaries drawn from all the electoral areas in the constituency received a piece of cloth and a token to enable them to enjoy the festive season.

Dr Adutwum argued that the level of impact that the free senior high school policy had had on every Ghanaian home was unprecedented.

To him, no government could manage and sustain the policy better than the NPP and stressed the need to maintain the party to protect its legacy under the leadership of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The NPP, according to him, remained the best option to drive Ghana’s development agenda to the desired destination anchored on digitalisation.

He told his constituents to continue to keep faith with the NPP to benefit from more development projects and the completion of ongoing ones across the constituency.

He assured them of the completion of the main road from Kumasi to Kuntanase which is currently at Abidjan Nkwanta to boost the local economy.

The Minister encouraged the women to take keen interest in the education of their children and grandchildren, reminding them of how their education could turn around the fortunes of their families.

