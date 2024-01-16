Patronise DVLA online registration system to reduce congestion -Director

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Jan. 16, GNA – Mr. Frank Gasese, the Western Regional Director of the Driver Licensing and Vehicular Authority (DVLA), has entreated the public to use the online registration system to avoid congestion at the various offices of the Authority.

According to him, the beginning of every new year, particularly January, was a peak registration season which had over the years resulted in choked offices and putting pressure on both clients and staff of the authority pressure.

Mr Gasese, also known as Togbega Binah Lawluvi VII, and the Paramount Chief of Ziope Traditional Area told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the introduction of the Vehicle Registration System, a portal for vehicle owners had therefore come in handy to save clients, queuing time at the offices of the Authority and advance convenience as well as increase turnaround time in service delivery.

The Western Regional Director of the DVLA continued that since the introduction of the online system in the last quarter of 2023, many user challenges were recorded on the side of clients and the Authority.

” However, our Management Information System Group have taken the trouble to iron out all these challenges to ensure that in 2024, we have a smooth operation, we are bent on facing out the manual registration system and we need our clients to understand this and come along with us”.

Mr. Gasese said the online registration also presented many advantages to users because it helped in preventing cars from being stolen, double registration adding, “the system is able to link all information including, Ghana Card details, road worthy and registration information and so nobody will be able to register a stolen car as the system will give the person up.”

Our storage problem as an organization is also taken care of, as we will not have to stockpile rooms with bulk documents, the Director added.

Mr. Gasese therefore, pleaded with the driving public to bear with the Authority, take time to learn the requirement of the process particularly registering with Ghana Card…”we will

need you to be patience with us…it is network and so we expect that some challenges though minor, will show up…don’t be too impatience with us”.

Touching on fees for registration, the Regional Director of the DVLA said, engine Capacity was central to allotting fees to clients, “engine capacity is always used as costing for registration”.

Meanwhile, individuals seeking “Special Numbers and Customized numbers aside the regular number acquisition should bear in mind that these extra duties come with additional charges”.

Mr. Gasese encouraged drivers to be worthy road users, observing all road regulations, avoiding the “My Car can Run” posture which often promoted road crashes.

“We operate an open road system, so you are not the only user, children, the aged, tricycles and bicycles are all using the road, so as a driver, you need to drive by always reading the road and never assume to know any road very well, things change and so control the accelerator”.

