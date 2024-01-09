Paramount Chief calls for peace ahead of election 2024

By P.K. Yankey,

Bamiango (W/R), Jan. 9, GNA – Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan, Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Area in

the Western Region, has called on political actors and stakeholders to ensure a level playing field for

political players in the interest of peace ahead of the December 7 polls.

He said elections were not about war or violence, but a democratic process and a right to exercise one’s

franchise in electing leaders to govern the state.

He was addressing chiefs, elders and the people of the traditional area at a new year party celebration,

which was organised by his outfit.

Awulae Tu-Agyan had earlier organised a similar event to fete some children in the area, and to entertain

the adults with some traditional drumming and music.

He noted that “Politicians and the electorate are obliged to respect the views and decisions of every

voter since all Ghanaians cannot belong to one political party.”

The Paramount Chief advised Ghanaians to be cautious of their utterances during the electioneering

period to avoid conflicts, saying the effects of post electoral violence could be devastating on the

development of the country.

Awulae Tu-Agyan asked politicians to embark upon their campaigns devoid of insults, character

assassination and arrogance.

“We need to consolidate the peace we are enjoying as a country if we want to achieve any meaningful

development after 67 years of national sovereignty,” he added.

GNA

