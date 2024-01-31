Panama Supports Autonomy Initiative as ‘Only Basis’ to Settle Sahara Dispute

Accra, Jan. 31, GNA- Panama on Tuesday voiced its “support for the Autonomy Initiative” presented by Morocco in 2007, as “the only basis for a just and lasting solution” to the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

Panama said it was committed to “define its future action and take position on the basis of this declaration.”

This national position was expressed in a Joint Declaration signed following the bilateral talks held, via videoconference, between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and his Panamanian peer, Janaina Tewaney Mencomo.

In the Joint Declaration, Panama “considers that the United Nations remain the appropriate mechanism” to bring together “all stakeholders” to seek the political solution that the Security Council calls for.

In this respect, it reiterated the importance of advancing the political process at the international level, taking into account, in a “serious and respectful” manner, Security Council resolutions to identify points of convergence.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

