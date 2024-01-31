Lions International District 418 reaches out to Garden City Special School

By Florence Afriyie Mensah

Asokore-Mampong (Ash) Jan. 31, GNA – The Management of the Garden City Special School at Asokore-Mampong in Ashanti Region, have received quantities of food and other items, to augment the daily needs of children under the care of the institution.

The items worth almost GH₵30,000.00, included, bags of gari, beans and sugar, assorted drinks, packs of sachet water, barrels of groundnut paste, packs of toilet papers and some undisclosed amount of money.

They were from the Lions International District 418 Zones Two, Four and Five.

Mr Anthony Kwablah, the Zone Two Chairperson, Lions International, at a short ceremony to present the items to the school, observed that, subventions from the government to the institution was inadequate and frequent supplies from individuals and private organisations were key in helping the children.

He said Lions International, being a service organisation, was dedicated to assisting society to meet urgent needs and pledged to do more to create a haven for everyone.

Its areas of focus included hunger alleviation, health screenings, childhood cancers and disaster management, he said.

Dr Roselyn Frimpomaa Agyapong, the Head of the Garden City Special School, expressed appreciation to the organisation for the assistance.

She described the gesture as a “huge one for us,” explaining that the children were being fed on less than GHS 6.00 per child per day, and that every gift from individuals and organisations would be very much appreciated.

She recognised the government’s efforts at resourcing the school and called on benevolent organisations to continue supporting these interventions to help feed, train and keep the children in good shape.

Dr Agyapong said most of the children in the facility had some form of intellectual and developmental disabilities such as autism, cerebral palsy, down syndrome and others, needed adequate resources for training and their upkeep.

