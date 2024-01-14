‘Oxygen City Road’, other projects take off in Ho  

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Jan. 14, GNA – Works have begun on a 1.2-kilometre road in the Ho Municipality that connects to the Aflao highway in the Volta Region, under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme.

Mr Divine Bosson, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), told the media during a tour of the project, that the road, known as the (Oxygen City Street), would open up many fast-growing communities in the area.

“The Oxygen City Street will give meaning to the oxygen city concept. It will have a two-sided drain and we will demonstrate the environmental concept with trees etc.”

The project is being undertaken by Messrs First Sky, and, when completed, would enable works on a major bridge across the south-bound highway to progress.

The MCE showed the press some wrongly cited buildings obstructing the road project and said all those buildings would be pulled down.

The team, comprising planners and engineers from the Assembly, inspected works on other roads including a popular alternative route to the market, informally named the “scrap road.”

Work is also expected to be completed on a bridge connecting the Ho Central Market, the neglect of which had seen several demonstrations to draw attention to its completion.

A short strategic road in the heart of town, which had been sealed off with unauthorised buildings, is also being constructed.

The MCE had taken the initiative to open up the road and several others like it in the Municipality, when he assumed office.

Mr Bosson said more than two kilometres of roads would be completed within nine months for GHC6.6 million sourced from the Third Installment of the World Bank’s Urban Development Grant.

Roads in the central market would also be upgraded, he said and reminded traders there to free up the curbs for the works to commence.

The First Sky and Openya Construction Ltd are undertaking the projects.

GNA

