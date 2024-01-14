Dr Bawumia announces death of security staff, commiserates with bereaved family 

By Godwill Arthur Mensah

Accra, Jan.14, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced the death of Mumuni Fuseini, a member of his security entourage, on Saturday, January 13.

Fuseini died in a fatal accident involving the convoy of Hajia Samira Bawumia, the Second Lady, on the Accra-Kumasi N6 highway at Ohene-Nkwanta, near Nobewam in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased has since been buried in accordance with Islamic tradition.

In a Facebook post, Dr Bawumia wrote: “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilayhi Rajioon.”

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the death of Mumuni Fuseini, a staff in my office.”

“He died yesterday from an accident involving a vehicle in the Convoy of the Second Lady, Hajia Samira.”

Fuseini was a hardworking member of the Closed Protection Unit, Dr Bawumia said and extended his condolences to his family and friends.

“May Allah forgive Fuseini’s shortcomings and grant him Jannah”.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) said the crash involved a Toyota Landcruiser with registration number GC-9094-21, another Toyota Landcruiser registered VR-2105-15, a Mercedes Benz C-180 with registration number NR-1977, and a Benz Sprinter bus registered GE-7256-14.

It said eight persons sustained various degrees of injury and were admitted to a health facility for medical attention.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

