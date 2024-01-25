Opambour predicts victory for former President Mahama in this year’s elections

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Ahenema-Kokoben (Ash), Jan. 25, GNA – Reverend Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom (Rev. Opambour), General Overseer and Founder of the Ebenezer Miracle Center, has predicted victory for the flag-bearer of the NDC, Mr John Dramani Mahama.

He said, God has revealed to him severally that Mr John Dramani Mahama, who is a former President of Ghana, would return to power as President of Ghana, on January 07, 2025.

Rev. Opambour, revealed this, when Mr Mahama paid a courtesy call on him at the church premises at Ahenema-Kokoben, in the Atwima Kwanwoma district, as part of his campaign tour of the Ashanti region.

He also advised the NDC leadership to guide and take good care of their polling station agents so as not to be dazed through food some people would give to them at the polling stations.

Rev. Opambour prayed for Mr Mahama and asked him to relax since God had already spoken.

On his part, Mr John Mahama thanked the entire congregation and management of the Church for their continued support and warm reception and said next year, he would come around as President to give thanks to God.

