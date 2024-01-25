Electoral Commission urged to involve all key stakeholders in planning Elections 2024

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi Jan 25, GNA – The Reverend Ransford Obeng, Resident Pastor of the Calvary Charismatic Center (CCC) in Kumasi, has emphasized the need for the Electoral Commission (EC) to involve all key stakeholders in its decisions ahead of the 2024 general election.

He said the EC could not work alone, hence the need to be circumspect and bring all stakeholders onboard in the implementation of policies and programmes concerning the elections.

Addressing journalists in Kumasi, Rev. Obeng pointed out that the neutrality of the EC in the election processes was the surest way to guarantee free, fair and transparent elections this year.

The press conference was to highlight on the church’s two-day revival to be held on the 25th and 26th January, this year, for God’s intervention in the affairs of the country and the church.

Rev. Obeng also advised church leaders not to allow their Church premises to be used as political campaign grounds.

He said even though he was not against politicians seeking spiritual blessings from pastors, there was the need for pastors to be circumspect in order not to divide their churches.

Rev. Obeng pointed out that this year’s election would be crucial and that the EC, as an independent body, should not thwart its credibility in favour of any political party.

He invited Ghanaians to join in the two-day revival service, which would be conducted by Pastor Mensah Otabil, General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church at the church’s premises at Ayigya.

