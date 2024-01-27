Sissala East NPP retains Amidu Chinnia Issahaku 

By Mohammed Balu, GNA

Tumu (UWR), Jan. 27, GNA – Delegates at the Sissala East constituency voted overwhelmingly for Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the incumbent Member of Parliament, to retain him as the party’s candidate for the 2024 elections.

Mr Issahaku got 433 votes to beat his only contender, Dr Jebuntie Joshua Zaato, who managed 86.

After being declared as the winner, he said: “The bigger battle is ahead; the campaign would be based on the projects and achievements of my records and sure the Sissala people would retain me”.

“Nothing will change in 2024 and, as a practical politician, I will defeat the NDC candidate again”.

He appealed to members of the party to support his bid and urged all not to put their interests above the party.

He said unity of purpose was needed to retain the seat and to get more votes for the NPP to win the presidential elections.

