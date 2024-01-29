NPP Primaries: We will resolve issues in Yendi Constituency soon – General Secretary

Accra, Jan 29, GNA – Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says the Party will soon take a decision on the Yendi Constituency following some misunderstandings during the Party’s parliamentary primaries held on Saturday.

Election in the Constituency was disrupted during the counting of ballots.

Mr Kodua, in an interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio, on Monday, monitored by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the Party was waiting for reports from the regional office, the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service, to inform its decision on the matter.

“Well, it (Yendi misunderstanding) has to be resolved no matter how difficult it will be, it has to be resolved and all these reports that will come from Yendi, one from the regional party and also from the reps that we sent there, from the Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police, will all influence what decision will be taken.

“But, it has to be resolved and it will be resolved,” he said.

The NPP, on Saturday, held its parliamentary primaries for constituencies where it has sitting Members of Parliament.

Mr Kodua said the outcome of the polls was what the Party hierarchy had anticipated despite the few skirmishes recorded in some constituencies across the country.

He said “on the part of the Party, I can say that everything went on smoothly just as we were anticipating …it is our duty to make sure that we affirm the decisions of the delegates across the country.”

The General Secretary also explained that, the National Executive Committee of the Party, would next week meet to deliberate on constituencies where the elections could not be held due to one problem or the other.

Elections in constituencies, including Sunyani East, Mampong, Akwapem South, Elembele, Binduri and Obuasi West, did not come on due to unresolved issues.

Mr Kodua said “basically, those are the constituencies that are left, and trust us, National Executive Committee will meet next week to deliberate on those constituencies.”

He added that for “Sunyani East, there is a roadmap which is being executed by the Deputy General Secretary and the team. Hopefully, we should be able to resolve all issues in Sunyani East somewhere middle of February.

“For Mampong, Obuasi West and Binduri, they have to do with legal issues that have been raised and the Party has been served, so as a Party that believes in the rule of law, and also to follow the procedures as enshrined in our constitution, we will have to file a defence and it will also depend how the court proceedings will take shape and that will determine when we can also hold elections in those constituencies,” he explained.

The General Secretary urged the rank and file of the Party to put issues of the elections behind them, unite and ensure that the Party won majority of the seats in Parliamentary come December 7, 2024.

GNA

