Indonesia flash flood death toll rises to 43; several still missing

Jakarta, May 13, (dpa/GNA) – The death toll from a flash flood in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province rose to 43 on Monday as rescuers searched for 15 people still missing from the disaster triggered by torrential rains.

Heavy rain caused a volcanic mudflow, or lahar, to cascade down from Mount Marapi late Saturday, inundating several villages and leaving a trail of destruction, said Abdul Muhari, spokesperson for the National Disaster Management Agency.

The disaster also displaced more than 3,000 people who were taking refuge in temporary shelters, he said.

Helicopters were deployed to help evacuate victims and distribute aid to affected areas, he added.

The 2,891-metre Mount Marapi is one of Indonesia’s most active volcanoes, with a history of eruptions and volcanic mudflows. The mountain had shown increased activity for weeks before the weekend deluge.

Lahar floods are particularly dangerous because they can occur with little warning and move rapidly, carrying a mix of mud, rock, and debris.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean. The country also experiences frequent flooding during the rainy season, which typically runs from November to April.

The government has deployed search and rescue teams, along with the military and police, to help with the relief effort, Muhari said.

Emergency shelters have been set up for displaced residents, and officials are distributing food and water to affected communities, he said.

The flood is the latest in a string of disasters to hit Indonesia this year, including earthquakes and landslides. The country has been grappling with the challenges of climate change, which scientists say is making extreme weather events more frequent and intense.

GNA

