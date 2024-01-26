I am bringing parliament to your doorsteps – Frank Yeboah 

By Yussif Ibrahim

Barekese (Ash), Jan. 26, GNA –Mr Frank Yeboah, a parliamentary aspirant contesting to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Atwima Nwabiagya North Constituency, is promising to bring parliament to the doorsteps of constituents when elected.

“I will set up an office where constituents can book appointments to meet me anytime, I am in the constituency,” he said at a town hall engagement with Atwima Nwabiagya North NPP delegates, ahead of the party’s primaries on Saturday.

This, according to the aspirant, would not only make him accessible to the people but also bridge the seeming gap between Members of Parliament (MPs) and their constituents.

“I shall also introduce quarterly town hall meetings to brainstorm and address pressing issues collectively for the speedy development of Atwima Nwabiagya North,” he added.

Mr. Yeboah who contested the incumbent MP, Mr. Benito Owusu Bio in 2016 and 2020, believes it is time for the delegates to reward his loyalty having kept faith with the party and contributing to its electoral fortunes despite losing twice to the incumbent.

“I contested in 2016 and lost but I didn’t go independent and continued to serve the party.

In 2020, I came again, and the delegates said I should wait so this is the time and I believe that they are going to reward me come January 27,” he told the media.

Among his topmost priorities when elected is to lobby for the construction of the poor road network in the constituency which remains a major concern of the people.

While acknowledging the efforts of the incumbent to get the roads fixed, Mr Yeboah said it would require a person with effective lobbying skills to accelerate work on the roads.

He announced plans to institute what he called “Club 100”, a mentorship programme, which will target the youth by equipping them with entrepreneurial skills with the goal of addressing youth unemployment in the constituency.

He said he would mobilise prominent entrepreneurs in the constituency to mentor young ones aspiring to build their own businesses as a long-term measure to boost the local economy.

Mr. Yeboah, who is the Director of Procurement and Projects at the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), is upbeat about his third attempt to represent the good people of Atwima Nwabiagya North on the ticket of the NPP.

He, however, faces stiff competition from Dr Dickson Osei-Assibey, a Senior Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

