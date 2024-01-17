Nkwatia Presby Senior High gets Potable Water

By Patience Gbeze,

Nkwatia (E/R), Jan 17, GNA -The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has commissioned a mechanised borehole for the staff and students of the Nkwatia Presbyterian Senior High School in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region.

The borehole, facilitated by the Presbyterian Relief Services and Development, a Non Governmental Organisation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana with support from the Ghana National Gas Company would solve the acute water challenges of the school over the years.

Mrs Rebecca Teiko Sabah, National Director for Development and Social Services of PCG speaking at the commissioning, said the project would promote and sustain hand hygiene as well as promoting development in the school.

She noted that government alone could not meet the development needs of every community, hence, the need for Civil Society Organisations, Faith-Based Institutions and other actors to complement the efforts of the State by providing potable water for the citizenry towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal Six, which sought to; “ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.”

Mrs Teiko Sabah, pledged her departmental commitment to providing other social services to meet the needs of the less privileged and disadvantaged in society through partnership.

She encouraged the students, especially the girls, to focus on their academic work to become meaningful adults in the future.

The Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Wilhemina Obuobisa Attakora, expressed her appreciation to the Presbyterian Church and the development partners for the support and bringing “Life” to the school.

She pledged the commitment of the school to take good care of the facility.

She also urged the donors to assist the school with more infrastructure to accommodate the students and staff.

The Reverend Enoch K. Obuobi, the Kwahu Presbytery Chairperson, commissioning the project said, in addition to health and education, the Church believed in other social witnessing as an agent of development and appealed to the school, to maintain clean environment, especially “in this challenging moment as we provide water to promote hygiene and for domestic use.

He pleaded with the school authority to maintain the system to make it sustainable.

He said the Church in collaboration with the Ghana National Gas Company were keen on providing water, education, health and relief services to schools and communities at all times and commended the company for the gesture.

He expressed the hope that the water would heal, restore hope, and aid in the development process of the school.

Some of the school children and staff expressed their appreciation to the donors for the gesture, which they said would aid development in the school and improve academic performance.

Present at the ceremony were: Mrs. Stella Seiwaa Ngissah, Presbytery Lay Representative, Rev. Frank Twumasi Nkum, Presbytery Clerk, Rev. Obed Nii Okanteye, the Presbytery DSS Director, the Nkwatia District Minister, Rev. Richard Oduro Berkoh, other Rev. Ministers, Emmanuel Nyarko Ankamah, Coordinator, PRESED, staff, and students of PRESEC.

