PRESEC, Bompata gets borehole

By Patience Gbeze

Bompata (A/R), Jan. 17, GNA – The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), in collaboration with the Ghana National Gas Company has drilled a mechanised borehole for the Presbyterian Senior High School, Bompata, in the Asante Akyem South Municipal in the Ashanti Region.

The 10,000-liter water system would help solve the water supply challenges facing the staff and students at the school.

Mrs Rebecca Teiko Sabah, Director for Development and Social Services of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana said, the Church believed in the holistic development of persons and their communities and as part of its mission embarked on four types of witnessing; spiritual, moral, environmental, and social.

She said the project was made possible with support from the Ghana National Gas Company as part of the Church’s social witnessing to provide relief for the less privileged in society.

The project, she said, was to complement government’s efforts at providing potable water for the

citizenry towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goal Six, which sought to “ensure

availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030.”

She pledged her department’s commitment to providing other social services to meet the needs of the less privileged and disadvantaged in society through partnership.

Mrs Teiko Sabah encouraged the students to develop maintenance culture to sustain the gains made to aid the provision of other projects.

The Headmaster of the School, Mr Clifford Addo-Diabene, expressed his gratitude to PCG and Ghana Gas for making the project possible.

He indicated that for so many years the school has been suffering from water crises due to an increase in enrollment.

“With the mechanised borehole, the school is freed from long distance travel in search of water, which will impact positively on the academic work, and development of the school,” he added.

Mr Addo Diabene thanked God and the various stakeholders for the opportunity to have access to clean and safe source of water forever.

He appealed for more projects such as accommodation for staff.

The Asante Akyem Presbytery Chairperson Reverend David Aboagye-Danquah informed the gathering that the Presbyterian of Ghana through the Department of Development and Social Services had successfully built a lot of WASH facilities; Mechanised Boreholes and toilets in various schools and communities in Ghana.

“The Church has well-built schools and library facilities for deprived communities.

The portable community water was designed to provide safe water delivery options tailored to meet the demands of the school especially female students,” he said.

Some of the students expressed appreciation to the Church and Ghana Gas for the gesture, which would improve academic performance of the school.

Present at the ceremony were: Mr. Ishmael Mantey Arkoh, Presbytery Lay Representative, Rev.

Bright Baffour Boachie, The Presbytery DSS Director, The Bompata District Minister, Rev. Michael Badu, other Rev. Ministers, Emmanuel Nyarko Ankamah, Coordinator, PRESED, staff and students of PRESEC.

