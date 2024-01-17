2024 Elections: NMC, NCA must strengthen monitoring of airwaves to check indecent language– Communications Minister

By Benjamin A. Commey/Harriet Boateng Sarpong

Accra, Jan 16, GNA – Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, has charged the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the National Media Commission (NMC) to strengthen their monitoring of the airwaves to check inflammatory language during the 2024 elections.

She said that was critical in protecting and safeguarding the peace and security of the country before, during and after the elections.

Speaking in an interview with the media on the sideline of the launch of a five-year Strategic Plan by the NCA, in Accra, on Tuesday, the Minister urged the two regulators (NCA and NMC) to also deepen collaboration to minimise the publication of fake news.

“I know the NCA has set up a broadcast monitoring centre here, which the National Media Commission is using to monitor the content that is put out by all broadcasters and those who fall foul of their own guidelines, are sanctioned.

I expect them to deepen that collaboration to ensure that together they work to sanitise the airwaves, and we don’t see an upsurge in fake news media publications, defamatory material and things that would tend to disturb or threaten the peace and security of our nation,” she said.

She added that: “I’m expecting the two regulators to work very, very closely together this year to monitor what’s put out and work with the industry, the journalists’ association, and independent broadcasters’ association as well, to sanitise the airwaves.”

The five-year Strategic Plan, spanning 2024-2028, is a blueprint guiding the Authority to implement initiatives and operations.

It hinges on four key strategic pillars – Research, Innovation, and Process Improvement; Stakeholder Coordination and Engagement; Human Resource Strengthening and Resource Management.

It was developed between December 2023 and April 2023.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said over the years, the NCA’s regulatory work had re-emphasised the need and value for a regulator of the communications industry.

She said the development of the Strategic Plan was, therefore, an indication of the Authority’s commitment to ensuring excellence, innovation and inclusivity.

“It reflects our commitment to fostering a communications environment that empowers individuals, promotes economic growth, and strengthens the social fabric of our nation,” she added.

The Minister urged the NCA to ensure strict adherence to the Plan to enable the country to reap the benefits at the end of the five years.

Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah II, Board Chairman, NCA, said the Strategic Plan was “a roadmap” that would guide the Authority to move from “being a good regulator to a great regulator over the next five years.”

He added that it would also serve as a guide for subsequent boards irrespective of political leanings.

“This Strategic Plan is a critical communication tool for our internal and external stakeholders. It will empower staff to hold the Board and Management accountable and vice versa,” he said.

The Board Chairman urged stakeholders to embrace the Plan to help address teeming challenges in the industry.

Dr Joe Anokye, Director General, NCA, said the communications industry was a fast-growing one, which required continuous innovations and strategies to keep up, adding that, development of strategies had become necessary for the Authority to seize new opportunities to effectively overcome the challenges.

“This Strategic Plan, we are certain, will amongst others, enhance productivity, align the Authority’s goals with its resources, enhance communication and collaboration and also improve staff welfare,” he said.

GNA

