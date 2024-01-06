Nkwanta South conflict: Challa youth call for commission of inquiry  

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Jan. 6, GNA The Challa Youth Association in the Nkwanta South Municipality in the Oti region has called on the government to institute a full-scale independent commission of inquiry into the Nkwanta South ethnic dispute.

The initiative, the youth said, would ensure lasting peace and justice and determine the true owners of Nkwanta lands in the area.

Mr. Thompson Camason Kudjo, a member of the Association, speaking at a press conference in Accra, recommended the establishment of a permanent military base in the area to deal with the conflict effectively.

The Association called for the immediate removal of Mr. Bright Lenwah, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South, from office for failing to resolve the ethnic conflict.

Over the past few weeks, the country has witnessed a renewed conflict between the Challas and Adeles on the one hand, and the Akyodes on the other hand, which has claimed 18 lives in the Nkwanta South vicinity.

“We implore the Judicial Service and the security agencies to deal expeditiously with all the culprits who have been arrested in connection with the recent Nkwanta violence.

“In that regard, we also urged them to ensure that justice is served to the latter regarding the murder in 2014 of the late Mr. Peter Kenyenso, former MCE for Nkwanta South,” he said.

He urged the government to immediately provide relief interventions and appropriate compensations to the affected victims.

The association urged the government to take a critical look at the political dynamics of the conflicts in the area and alleged that the bad activities of the Akyodes had dented the image of the party.

He called for urgent intervention in the area because most residents had fled the area to other parts of the country, leaving the few left unable to go out for any economic activities, with school activities halted.

“It is unfortunate to indicate that the Nkwanta South Municipality, which used to be a beacon of peace and a vibrant and rising economic centre, has now become chaotic and desolate,” he said.

The Ministry of Interior has imposed an indefinite curfew on the area, leaving the municipality and its surroundings a ghost enclave.

GNA

