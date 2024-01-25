Nine women face off 72 men in NPP primary in Eastern Region

By Bertha Badu-Agyei

Koforidua, Jan. 25, GNA – Nine women including two incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) are going head-to-head with 72 men in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primary in the Eastern Region.

The two sitting MPs are Mrs. Abena Osei-Asare, MP for Atiwa East and Deputy Finance Minister, and Mrs. Gifty Twum-Ampofo, MP for Abuakwa North and Deputy Minister of Education.

Apart from Madam Gloria Ofori-Boadu, a legal practitioner and women’s rights advocate who is running against Dr. Kinsley Agyeman of the Scholarship Secretariat to replace Mr. Samuel Atta-Akyea in the Abuakwa South Constituency, the remaining candidates are challenging incumbents and more than two men.

Mrs. Osei-Asare and Mrs. Twum-Ampofo, the two incumbents, are facing tough competition from four male candidates, including Mr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, who serves as the government spokesperson on economics at Abuakwa North.

The rest are Ms. Benedicta Biamah Adom and Ms. Gifty Obeyaa Asare, an aviation staff, who are all contesting with four others including the incumbent MPs, at Achiase and Kade constituencies, respectively.

Madam Louisa Boakye, NPP New York branch Women’s Organizer is battling it out with four others, including the incumbent MP at Fanteakwa South.

While Lauretta Korkor Asante is also contesting four others to succeed Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Roads Minister, at Atiwa West.

Madam Grace Akosua Amoabeng, businesswoman and Deputy Communications Director for NPP Loyal Ladies, is contesting with four men, including the incumbent MP and a former DCE for the Lower West Akyem constituency.

Madam Barbara Macara Maccugen is also contesting with four men, including the incumbent MP for Fanteakwa North.

Political watchers and women’s rights advocates have expressed worry that if nothing were deliberately done to support women, the much-desired women’s representation in parliament would not be achieved.

During interviews with the GNA, they expressed the challenge of achieving gender parity in parliament for the region and that the number of women running for office was significantly lower than men, making it difficult to reach the target of one-third female representation.

The vetting committee of the NPP approved a total of 81 candidates who would be running in the upcoming election.

These candidates would be contesting in 25 out of the 33 constituencies where the NPP currently controls seats.

GNA

