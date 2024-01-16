Nguvu Mining Limited, Adamus invest in technology to achieve 120,000 ounces per annum target

Accra, Jan. 16, GNA – Mr Sulemanu Koney, the CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, has commended the Management of Nguvu Mining Limited and Adamus Resources Limited for investing in technology to help achieve its 120,000 ounces per annum target.

He said there was no doubt that this diesel electronic drive had become a benchmark in the 100-ton class for off-highway mining trucks, showcasing top performance, maximizing uptime and low operational cost.

Mr Koney made the commendation at the launch of over a dozen Liebeherr brand of haulage trucks at the company’s site at Esiama in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

The symbolic key to the trucks was jointly presented to the CEO of Nguuvu Mining Limited, Madam Angela List by the Executive Vice President of Liebherr Mining, Dr Jörg Lukowski and Member of the Administrative Board of Liebherr International, Madam Sophie Albrecht.

The trucks are in a bid to boost its production capacity, Ghana’s wholly Ghanaian-owned mining giant, Adamus Resources Limited, with financial support from its parent company, Nguvu Mining Limited.

The acquisition of the haulage trucks to augment the company’s existing heavy-duty equipment forms part of Adamus Mining’s expansion drive towards its planned aggressive exploration programme.

The truck boasts of a design that is embedded with safety considerations for maintenance technicians and onlookers by eliminating various hazards.

Its commitment to the comfort of operators has been well considered with an ergonomic cabin to promote driver efficiency and enhanced superior performance.

“We believe that their robust design and advanced technology will undoubtedly contribute to increased operational efficiency at Adamus Mining and further set a new standard for the mining industry in Ghana,” Mr Koney added.

He said, “The Liebherr 100t T236 trucks are no exception. I am confident that their integration into Adamus Mining Resources operations will reduce downtime with low cost and improve overall performance.”

Dr. Jörg Lukowski, the Executive Vice President of Liebherr Mining commended the management of NGUVU Mining for their trust in them, assuring them that Liebherr would work hard to deliver on its promises in terms of training and after-sales services.

Madam Angela List, the CEO of Nguvu Mining Limited, said her company’s partnership with Liebherr had provided them with an excellent result in terms of top-quality mining equipment, with the latest being the first of its kind in Ghana.

She said looking at various specifications of equipment, the T236, an electric truck with the superior after-sales service and training that Liebherr offers was a huge step for the group.

She said the trucks would help accelerate the movement of the ore from the ground to the processing plant.

Madam Angela List said the company believed in quality human resources and had trained people from scratch, especially the community members who had no skills at all including women.

The CEO, who is committed to gender balance expressed joy about female employees, who had no skills in driving, and started with the company as cleaners but were trained to become qualified operators.

These women displayed their skills with the trucks after the launch.

She said most of the female operators were extremely competent and committed to safety, adding that she wanted to see more women excelling in the male-dominated fields of the company.

Madam List said there was a cordial relationship with the host communities because community members had recognized that Adamus’ interest went beyond personal gains.

She said the company had the entire community, the various chiefdoms and all the people of Nzema land at heart.

The CEO said their doors were always opened to them for dialogue, discussions of progress, and implementation of corporate social responsibility initiatives, while efforts were made to employ more locals to make life easy for them.

Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli lll, the President of the Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, lauded the Company for its contributions to the mining industry and the communities in their operational areas.

While pledging the support of traditional authorities for mining activities, he said some people were only against community mining due to environmental challenges such as the degradation of forests and the pollution of water bodies.

Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli said traditional authorities support sustainable and eco-friendly community mining for the protection of the environment for future generations.

GNA

