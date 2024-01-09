NDC Northern Regional social media communicators hold end-of-year party

By Hamza Sulemana

Tamale, Jan. 9, GNA – The Northern Regional Communications Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has organised an end-of-year party for its social media communicators.

The event, held in Tamale, served as a platform for networking and strategising to enhance the Party’s communication efforts leading up to the December 7 elections with a focus on winning power.

Key figures present at the event included Mr Mohammed Abdul Salam, Regional Secretary, Mr Mumuni Beliver Likpalmor, Youth Organiser, and Mr Sulemana Mohammed, Communications Officer.

Also, present were some Parliamentary Nominees such as Dr Osman Tahidu Damba for the Tolon Constituency, Hajj Misbahu Adam Mahama for Mion Constituency, and Mohammed Yussif Malimali for Gushegu Constituency.

Dr Seidu Fitter, NDC Communications Officer for Tolon Constituency and Lead Organiser of the event, in an address, emphasised the significance of effective social media communication in influencing voters, who might not attend traditional political rallies.

He said presenting party ideologies and policies persuasively on social media could resonate with neutrals in the electoral system.

He expressed the broader goal of governance beyond winning elections, stating “It’s not only about winning power. It’s also about how you govern. So, when you are able to communicate well on social media, the neutrals, who are the chunk majority in the system, can go by your party ideologies and vote for you.”

Mr Sulemana Mohammed, Northern Regional Communications Officer, NDC, urged the Party’s social media communicators to prioritise accuracy and fact-checking in their content creation.

He emphasised that “In trying to be the first to bring the news, do not compromise accuracy. It is good to be the first to bring the news, but you have to be accurate in the dissemination of your information.”

