NCCE engages farmers in Kwahu East about dangers of bushfires 

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

Abetifi (E/R), Jan. 16, GNA – The Kwahu East Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a community engagement session with farmers on the repercussions of fire outbreaks and how collective action can help prevent them.

The event was organised in partnership with the Forestry Commission, Ghana National Fire Service, and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to raise awareness among the public about preventive measures against bush and domestic fires as the harmattan season approaches.

Ms. Roberta Essilfua Koah, the Director of Kwahu East District NCCE, pointed out the importance of preventing bushfires and domestic fires and highlighted the responsibility of everyone to protect and safeguard the environment.

The various community members were informed about the harmful effects of indiscriminate burning of bushes and its adverse impact on the environment.

She said bushfires could contribute to worsening environmental degradation and pose a threat to farming, agriculture, and human sustenance in the long run.

Ms. Koah said there are statutory obligations outlined in the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, Chapter 6, Article 41(k), of which laws have been put in place to address bushfires and offenders.

She listed several communities, including Abisu No. 1/2, Ankomah, Kwahu Pepease, Kwahu Abetifi, Kwahu Tafo, Borukruwa, Kwahu Tarkwa, Mamfe, Oboyan, Abene, Hweehwee, Suminakese, and Yaw Tenkorang, where there was an on-going education to this effect.

She said the NCCE was determined to cover a wide area to address the issue effectively.

She said the benefits of this educational initiatives will help to discourage individuals from participating in harmful activities and deepen public awareness about the serious risks posed by bushfires.

GNA

