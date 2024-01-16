‘Let’s protect present and future generations from alcohol harm’- Civil Society 

By Albert Allotey, GNA

Accra, Jan. 16, GNA – Civil society actors led by the Vision for Alternative Development Ghana (VALD-Ghana), and Ghana NCD Alliance (GhNCDA), have called for public support to protect the present and future generations from alcohol harm.

To this end, they have expressed their support to the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) in its guideline, which frowns on the participation of well-known personalities in alcohol advertisement.

This was in a release signed by Mr Labram Musah, the Executive Director, VALD/Ghana National Coordinator, GhNCDA and copied the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

It said Ghana ratified the UN Convention on Children’s Rights in coherence with the Children’s Act under section ‘5’ of the 1992 Constitution.

“This is to ensure that children are protected from all forms of harmful activities, which include alcohol exposure coupled with care, assistance, maintenance and assurance that supports their development and wellbeing.”

The release said the Alcohol guidelines and the National Alcohol Policy marketing form part of government efforts to ensure that children were protected from alcohol glamorization and early initiation of alcohol use.

“As children are highly impressionable, they tend to emulate the lifestyles of personalities they look up to and as role models. Celebrities should not only think about financial gains but instead, take into consideration the health implications on minors and young people who idolize them.

“The societal normalization of alcohol consumption exacerbates the public health problem, with pervasive advertising and celebrity endorsements contributing to a culture where drinking is often portrayed as the order of the day,” it indicated.

The release citing examples pointed out that; “Cristiano Ronaldo, a renowned footballer, refrained from alcohol use after the tragic death of his father, Dinis Aveiro, as a result of alcoholism.

“Likewise, Paul Pogba, the France midfielder removed a bottle of Heineken beer that was placed in front of him at the European Conference 2020 and Asamoah Gyan, the former captain of the Black Stars in an interview admitted he does not take in alcohol. These celebrities exemplified strong moral character worthy of emulation by the youth.”

The release said the World Health Organisation, indicates that the harmful use of alcohol was accountable for 7.1 per cent and 2.2 per cent of the global burden of disease for males and females respectively, and the leading risk factor for premature mortality and disability among those aged 15 to 49 years, accounting for 10 per cent of all deaths in this age group.

“There is strong evidence that alcohol use among the youth and its exposure causes severe health implications such as long-lasting cognitive impairments affecting memory, increased risk of lung cancer, liver damage, cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, absenteeism in school, poor grades and increased likelihood of dropping out of school,” it stated.

The release called on all Ghanaians, including the media, parents, policymakers, civil society actors, research and academic institutions to support the enactment of stringent measures that regulated and limited the exposure of children and young people to alcohol advertisements and other substances of abuse such as tobacco, electronic cigarettes, shisha, energy drinks among others.

“By so doing, it creates a safer, healthier environment that nurtures the growth and development of the next generation.

“The protection of present and future generations is a matter that requires our collective effort. Let’s join forces to fight any group or individual whose actions derail any lifesaving measure that protects health, moral standards and societal values,” the release said.

GNA

