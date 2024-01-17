Nabdam honours Ghana’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso

By Gilbert Azeem Tiroog

Kongo, (U/E), Jan. 17, GNA – The Chiefs and people of the Nabdam , in the Upper East Region have honoured Mr Boniface Adagbila Gambila, Ghana’s Ambassador to Burkina Faso for his significant contributions to the development of the area.

The honor to the former Upper East Regional Minister, according to them, is the Ambassador’s diverse support and the numerous projects the Nabdam community enjoyed under his leadership that had touched many lives and therefore duly earned their respect.

In a citation to honour Mr Gambila, the chiefs and people of Nabdam said he had contributed to the relocation and expansion of the Kongo Senior High School (SHS), the only SHS in the district that offer opportunities for many people in the area to access education.

“You secured some funding from President Kufour’ government for a girls’ dormitory at Kongo SHS but upon finding out the problem of inadequate space, you sought the advice of veteran educationists Nicholas N Nayembil and Mrs Stella K. Yenbila”

“These people met with the late Nakpalig Tengdaan for a solution, a large and central land in Nabrug (Nabdam) in anticipation of a future expansion of the school. It was N.N. Nayembil who suggested the present site and Nyag-be took them to the Zoog Tendan whose benevolence the Kongo SHS is comfortably sitting with opportunities for future expansions,” the citation noted.

It added that, the former Minister also facilitated the supply of 300 bags of cement from GHACEM Foundation for the construction of the Kongo Disabled Society.

He is also said to have facilitated the construction of many basic Schools in the Nabdam District such as Dagliga primary and Junior High School (JHS), Gundoug primary and JHS, among others, provided potable water for the people through the construction of boreholes and helped many youths to secure jobs.

This and many more they cited, necessitated the need for them as people who have recognised their efforts to honour him in his lifetime.

About 14 other personalities were also honoured by the chiefs and people of Nabdam and they include Colonel David Gbong Zanlerigu, Prof Saa Dittoh of UDS, Mr Thomas More of the Ayamfoya Memorial Clinic, Mr Moses Asaga Former MP under NDC administration, Reverend Joseph Eastwood Anaba, Desert Pastures.

The others include Mrs Stella Kate Yembilah,a retired educationist, Mr Agana Bagna, N.N Nayembil, Mr Charles Assibi Bugbilah, Dr Somtim Tobiga,a renowned lawyer.

GNA

