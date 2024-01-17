‘FAIR will transform agricultural sector’— Dr Darko 

By Patrick Obeng, GNA

Accra, Jan. 17, GNA – Dr Nii Amu Darko, Presidential candidate of the First Alliance of Independent Reformers (FAIR) says he will transform the agricultural sector by linking farmers with the required technology if voted to power.

He said transforming the country’s agricultural sector could create jobs, raise incomes, reduce malnutrition, and start the economy on a path to middle-income growth.

Dr Darko, an Australian-based Ghanaian was speaking at the launch of the party and his campaign at Osu in Accra to contest the general election in December.

The aspirant, who is also the founder said the party which had the adinkra symbol, ‘Sankofa’ as its emblem has ‘Reform for Prosperity’ as its motto.

He said agriculture would lift Ghana out of poverty and would also generate the necessary resources for development of the other sectors including industry, health, education and infrastructure.

The Presidential aspirant said almost every industrialised nation began its economic ascent with an agricultural transformation but for some, the transformation had not advanced as planned or has stalled.

‘Navigating the complexity of transformation is invariably tough for some governments eventhough they may prioritize agricultural investment and recognize how important it is to get right’, he said.

‘This is true in an era in which governments are seeking agricultural transformations to meet multiple goals’, Dr Darko said.

He said in addition to traditional economic development and poverty reduction goals, governments were also focusing their agricultural transformation plans on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by considering for example climate-smart strategies, economic empowerment, and biodiversity.

‘Africa, particularly Ghana can lead this new order by strengthening all sectors of the economy and transforming agriculture sustainably, Dr Darko said.

He paid a glowing tribute to Tetteh Quarshie, who brought cocoa to Ghana saying cocoa now contributes the largest percentage of the country’s foreign exchange.

Dr Darko called on Ghanaians to join the party and vote for him massively to enable him to transform the economy.

Nana Kumassah Krampah II, Omanhene of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area called on the youth to come up with innovative ideas to make them self-reliant.

Nii Adam Sourcey II, Osu Alata Kyidomhene also called on the youth to desist from any attempt from politicians to foment troubles.

