GA to test-run UG Stadium from February 05

Accra, Jan 17, GNA – The Ghana Athletics (GA) is set to test-run the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, one of the facilities earmarked for the 2023 African Games, from February 5-9, 20204.

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sport, Mr. Fuseini Bawa President of GA, said GA was coming up with an inter-school competition.

He said the competition would be in partnership with Citi TV adding that it would provide them with an opportunity to test-run the facility’s readiness for the African Games.

Mr. Bawa said, this was a major milestone for the GA and that they were happy to have signed a four-year renewable MoU with Citi TV to promote and develop the sport.

The GA President mentioned that about 1500 athletes from 50 schools selected across the country would converge at the Legon Sports Stadium for the event and hoped that world class athletes would be scouted.

He said he was pleased with the work done so far and was particularly happy with the mondo-track installed at the stadium.

Mr. Bawa commended the government for the good job done and assured Ghanaians that athletics would make Ghana proud during the Games.

GNA

