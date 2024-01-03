My candidature will break NDC, NPP dominance -Dr. Samuel Ankrah

Accra, Jan. 03, GNA – Dr. Samuel Ankrah, an investment banker, global business strategist, and development economist, seeking to contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate, says his candidature will break the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) dominance.

He said he was offering an alternative national governance that would represent a means to meet the aspirations of Ghanaians through his movement – The Alternative Force for Action (AFA).

“Our objective is to help build a Ghana that works for everyone irrespective of their gender, tribe, profession, location, religious or political affiliation,” Dr Ankrah said in a news brief.

He said the decision to contest this year’s presidential election was necessitated by “the perceived lack of fresh perspectives and effective solutions offered by the traditional parties”.

“I made this decision fully aware of the potential challenges it may pose for my lifestyle, family, personal security, and business interests.

“But I place myself on the altar of service to Ghana today, responding to the call to serve my motherland with all my strength, expertise, and experience gained as a trained leader,” said Dr. Ankrah.

The call to duty, according to him, was due to his “love for the country and I’m passionate about the wellbeing of the people of Ghana”.

With a ten-point agenda, he promised to provide affordable housing, healthcare, education, food, fuel, transportation, sound economic policies, jobs, efficient government machinery, and favourable business environment for rapid socioeconomic development.

Those, he said, would be delivered through “the Rule of law, Dependable Justice Delivery System, Public Safety, Robust National Security Infrastructure, Selfless and transparent Governance, Realistic & Value for value-for-money procurement Practices, Credible Credit Reference System, an equitable Revenue Generation and Recovery system, Meritocracy, Selfless Service and Pragmatism”.

Dr. Ankrah said beyond the Movement’s 10-point agenda, he would provide quality leadership and love, saying “there are two basic things all human beings need in the context of nation-building – Leadership and Love”.

“Citizens need to be led and shown love through policies and interventions that efficiently and adequately address their needs. Leadership is a cause, everything else is an effect.”

He said though the two parties had established strongholds coupled with Ghanaian voters being accustomed to the two-party system, making it challenging for a new entrant to gain attraction, his message had resonated with many, who were yearning for change.

Dr Ankrah said his charisma, intellectual depth, and focus on critical issues like economic development and good governance had attracted a growing base of supporters marching with him to victory in the December presidential election.

Dr Ankrah, with more than 20 years of experience in providing fiscal, strategic, and operational leadership to business organisations in Europe, the United Kingdom, and across Africa, is on a journey to occupy the highest office of the land.

GNA

