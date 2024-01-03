Auntie Muni to be buried in Tamale  

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Jan 3, GNA – Netizens in Accra have expressed shock at the passing of popular ‘Waakye’ (rice and beans) vendor, Auntie Muni, whose food is well-patronised by residents within Labone and beyond.

The family of the 72-year-old said she passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) after a short illness.

The family was making preparations to give her a befitting burial Thursday morning when the Ghana News Agency visited.

There was no activity at her food joint at Labone when this reporter made a stopover.

A host of worshippers gathered at the Cantonments Police Mosque in the morning to pay their last respects amid necessary Islamic rites before the body was sent to Tamale for burial.

Some patrons were optimistic about the future of the business, which has been viable for many decades.

Radio and Television personality, Israel Laryea, expressing condolences, said: “Aunti Muni Waakye will survive long after she is gone.”

“I first had her waakye some 30 years ago when I lived in Osu and my friends and I would drive to her joint at Labone. It’s sad she’s no more, but I’m convinced her business will survive,” Mr Laryea wrote on his X ( Twitter) page with a picture of himself and the businesswoman.

Some others have described Auntie Muni as a “legend” and an “institution” in her business.

Some Ghanaian musicians, including “Kasiebo” crooner Obrafour, have used her name in some of their melodies.

GNA

