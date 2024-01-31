MoGCSP engages regional child protection committee members in Oti

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) Jan. 31, GNA – The Department of Children under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) in collaboration with the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) have held an end of year child protection sector meeting and capacity building summit at Dambai.

The workshop was to update the child protection sector of 2023 performance of MoGCSP and status of the social sector.

The one-day event, which ended at ORCC conference centre sought to solicit ideas and input from stakeholders to help improve existing social protection interventions in order to reach out to more vulnerable groups in the region and the nation as a whole.

Mrs Thywill Eyra Kpe, the Volta Regional Director of the Department of Gender took the committee members through Gender-Transformative Acceleration (GTA) Tool for ending child marriage.

She explained that the GTA Tool is a self contained, process oriented, rapid analysis and action planning tool for implementers, advocates and technical staff working on initiatives to prevent and respond to early child and forced marriages and unions.

Mrs Kpe emphasised that Plan International gender transformative approach NGO, which she said, it moves to equip and empower stakeholders, communities, and policy makers to examine, challenge and change harmful gender norms and imbalances of powers that advantage boys and men over girls and women.

Mr Christopher Lartey, a principal programme officer and social policy analyst presented advocacy materials on prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA) to the participants during the workshop.

The types of sexual abuse he stated include, forcing someone to have sex with, unwanted touching of a sexual nature and refusal to use safe sex practice.

Mr Innocent Komla Agbolosu, the Oti Regional Director of Social Welfare emphasised the lack of vehicles was impending smooth implementation of approved planned activities.

He explained that network connectivity challenges were making it difficult for the Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) to enter cases into Social Welfare Information Manager Service (SWIMS).

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), he said no support from the Regional Directorates (DSW and CD) to conduct regular onsite monitoring activities.

Mr Agbolosu appealed to the authorities to supply vehicles for various district officers and the six newly created Regions.

He said, engagement forum should be done for MMDCDs, MMDCEs and MMDFOs on the ISS programme.

Mr Israel Akrobortu, the Volta Regional Director of the Department of Children noted that the Ministry has worked tirelessly to roll out critical activities aimed at strengthening the policy and legal environment for gender equality, promoting, and protecting the welfare of children both in the Volta and Oti Regions.

He has stressed the need to adopt and implement policies that would secure a better future for Ghanaian children.

He said children in Ghana constituted the single largest sub-group of the population and therefore they needed to be well nurtured physically and socially to facilitate their mental well-being.

Mr Issaka Braimah Basintale, the Chief Director of the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC), commended the partners and the stakeholders for aiding the Ministry in the fight for the poor and the vulnerable in the country.

He noted that the summit would help the committee in the region to be abreast with child protection.

He called on all to reaffirm their commitment to the child’s rights and the well being in order to attain the sustainable development Goals by 2030.

