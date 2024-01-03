Little Angels Trust donates to four children’s hospitals  

Accra, Jan. 3, GNA- Little Angels Trust, a Charity Organisation, has donated assorted items to four children’s hospitals in Accra.

The hospitals are Korle-Bu Hospital, Mamobi Hospital, St Princess Marie Louie Children’s Hospital in and Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The organisation in 2018 adopted and inaugurated a playground for patients of the Accra Psychiatric Children’s Ward.

Christened “Respite Centre,” the facility comprises a serene environment with artificial green grass and play games to serve as entertainment and relaxation dais for the children.

The Ghanaman Community Reinvestment Grant Trust, Ghana, and St Mark’s Church, Kennington Oval London, United Kingdom funded it.

Mrs Lavinia Enim Amui, the Founder of the Trust, said her passion and desire for terminally-ill children, drove her to donate to them and put smiles on their faces.

She said the playground would form part of the children’s well-being and aid their healing process.

The Founder said the organisation worked primarily by raising funds to support families to pay for cancer treatments, especially parents who cannot afford to pay for their medical fees.

Ms Bridgit Ayatey, Ward in-charge, Accra Psychiatric Children’s Ward Commended the NGO for the gesture and called on other organisations for support.

GNA

