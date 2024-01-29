‘Let’s focus on unity as key to capture Akatsi North seat – PC elect 

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Ave-Dakpa (VR), Jan. 29, GNA -The Akatsi North New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate-elect, Mr Simon Peter Ofosu, has urged party faithful and all sympathisers to embrace unity after the primary election.

He said the call could help the party to capture the Akatsi North Constituency seat for the Party in the December polls.

Mr Ofosu, who is also the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akatsi North, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after winning in the primaries, said unity among party members would be a key factor towards winning the main seat, as well as ‘breaking the eight’ in the Elections 2024.

He indicated that although he was pronounced the winner of context in the primaries, the victory was for the party and not any single person.

Mr Ofosu pledged to work with all, irrespective of one’s political affiliation, to bring progress, development and success to the good people of the area.

He said the party in the constituency had a big battle to fight with the aim of unseating Mr Peter Nortu-Kotoe, the incumbent National Democratic Party (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP).

He thanked all the constituency delegates, Tescon representatives, electoral coordinators, polling station executives and others for giving him the nod again.

Mr Ofosu, who contested in the 2020 parliamentary election in the Akatsi North Constituency for the NPP, gathered 4,575 (31.89%) votes but lost to Mr Peter Nortu-Kotoe of the NDC who also polled 9,770 (68.11%) votes.

He described his second parliamentary contest as the ‘second coming of Jesus Christ.’

Mr Ofosu further urged all to rally behind him and the party for victory in the 2024 Election for better life and prosperity.

He polled 199 votes to beat his other contestant, Mr Prosper Patu who garnered 113 votes.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

