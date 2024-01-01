Let’s avoid unfair comparisons in 2024 

Harriet Boateng Sarpong

Accra, Jan 1 GNA – The Head Pastor of the Tema Joint Church, the Very Reverend Helena Opoku-Sarkodie, has asked the citizenry to desist from comparing the development of the country to developed countries “unfairly”.

Reverend Opoku-Sarkodie said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during the Church’s New Year’s Eve service.

She said Ghana, as a developing nation, would face challenges that may seem fundamental and that it was unhealthy to compare it with advanced countries.

The Head pastor said the focus must rather be placed on nurturing and strengthening the country’s young democracy.

“… As a developing country, we often wish for faster progress and tend to compare our young democracy to that of the US, which took 250 years to build… We have limited resources, and sometimes our own indiscipline hinders progress.”

She said the development of the country was not solely the responsibility of a few government officials and charged the populace to rise up to their responsibilities.

Reverend Opoku-Sarkodie encouraged the Church to utilise its platforms to rally the citizenry for rapid socioeconomic development.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

