Former President Mahama, wife usher in new year at Assemblies of God Church, Tamale  

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Jan. 1, GNA – Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, Mr John Dramani Mahama and his wife, Lordina Mahama, on December 31, joined worshippers at the Sanctuary of Wind and Fire Assemblies of God Church, Tamale to usher in the new year.

Mr Mahama and his wife were accompanied by Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Mr Alhassan Suhuyini, and Mr Murtala Mohammed, Members of Parliament for the Tamale South, Tamale North and Tamale Central Constituencies.

They were received by Pastor Aaron Lambon Fant, Head Pastor of the Sanctuary of Wind and Fire Assemblies of God Church, Tamale.

Mr Mahama, addressing the congregation, encouraged them to be compassionate towards one another, saying “Compassion must be a part of our Christian life.”

He stated that great opportunities were often presented in disguise, urging the youth to take advantage of every opportunity irrespective of the value.

Pastor Fant welcomed Mr Mahama and his delegation with gratitude and noted that it was an honour to have them fellowship with the Church.

The Pastor, in his sermon, encouraged Christians to challenge themselves for greater feats in the new year and prayed for Mr Mahama.

He sought the strength of God for him to accomplish the desires of his heart and wished him well in his political endeavours.

Mr Mahama presented an undisclosed amount of money to the Church, which he indicated was a seed sown towards a personal request, and promised tenfolds of the amount God eventually granted his request.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

