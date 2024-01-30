Kpando Gadza Queenmother supports women in soap making

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA – The Queenmother of Kpando Gadza, Mama Kodzogasi II, has supported 34 women in the production of liquid soap, shower gel, hair balm, body lotion and ointment.

The three days training, with support from Sankoofa Enlightenment Foundation and Resa Det Enterprises, is the first of series of training programmes by the Queenmother to empower the women in her community and Kpando as a whole.

Some beneficiaries described the training as life-changing and called for more for of such engagements to enhance their lots.

During the launch of the programme, an executive member of Sankoofa Foundation, Mr Derek Offei Antwi-Boasiako, said the Foundation was working to train more women in the country.

After the training, all the 34 women were supported with soft loans to kickstart their businesses.

GNA

