HFFG calls for community empowerment initiatives to eliminate NTDs in Ghana

Accra, Jan 30, GNA – Hope For Future Generations, a non governmental organisation, with focus on health, has called on the Government to spearhead community empowerment initiatives to bring positive change towards eliminating Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in the country.

It said the time was now to more than ever unite and act together, to address the socio-cultural barriers and inequalities that militated against eradicating NTDs locally.

A statement issued in Accra by Mrs Cecilia Senoo, the Executive Director of HFFG, and copied to the Ghana News Agency to commemorate the 2024 World Neglected Tropical Diseases day celebration, said.

The Day, which is celebrated on January 30, annually, seeks to raise awareness on the diseases worldwide to serve as a reminder and enable countries to continue working together to reduce the negative impact.

It is on the theme: “Unite. Act. Eliminate”.

In Ghana, NTDs affect all 16 regions, with an estimated 32 million Ghanaians at risk of contracting one or more of the diseases.

The release noted that people living with NTDs constantly faced stigma and discrimination from society, as well as neglect by their own families and communities.

“They are often left in poor and vulnerable conditions, which increase the disease burden and widen their exclusion from society because they are unable to work.

“The condition makes some of them go through disfigurement and permanent disability,” it added.

The release said it was in the spirit of that, that the HFFG urged the spearheading of community empowerment initiatives to bring positive change.

“We recognise the urgency of addressing NTDs and are committed to playing a leading role in the fight against the diseases.

The statement explained that with support from Anesvad and partners, including Rural Watch, HFFG was implementing a community empowerment and awareness creation project on NTDs in ten (10) selected districts.

The districts are Okere, Lower-Manya Krobo, Kwahu West, Asuogyaman, Denkyembour, Kwaebibirem, Achiase, Birim South, Birim North and Akyemansah, all in the Eastern region aimed at tackling NTDs head on.

It said the project had contributed significantly to active case search in communities by 40 trained community volunteers and 10 trained nurses.

Over 100 self-care and wound dressing kits had been distributed to clients confirmed to have Elephantiasis and Buruli Ulcer to effectively manage the wounds, it stated.

Additionally, 260 health workers and 80 teachers, including SHEP Coordinators, 42 Environmental Health Officers and 20 Water and Sanitation Management Team members have been sensitised to foster collaboration among key stakeholders for a joint action for awareness creation, advocacy at all levels and to enhance surveillance efforts for NTDs in the project implementing districts.

It said with support from the Eastern Regional Health Directorate, over 350 cases of Elephantiases, Buruli Ulcer, Leprosy, Scabies and Yaws were confirmed between October 2023 and January 2024 and were currently receiving treatment.

The release added that 53 beneficiaries had been registered onto the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Mrs Senoo said: “Neglected Tropical Diseases disproportionately affect the most vulnerable populations.

“ It is our collective responsibility to break the cycle of neglect and empower communities to champion their health. HFFG is proud to lead the way in promoting unity and action towards the elimination of NTDs.”

She called on the public to add their voices to domestic resource mobilisation for NTDs and support in advocating early and proper health care-seeking behaviour in communities, saying NTDs were preventable and treatable.

“We all are susceptible to it, especially those who live in poor environments. However, access to basic health services can ensure the prevention and treatment of NTDs for everyone,” she stated.

GNA

