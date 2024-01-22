Key staff of MMDAs trained on local economic development under SOCO

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, Jan 22, GNA-An orientation and training of trainers’ workshop on local economic development for key staff of the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) from the Northern and Oti Regions under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project has been held.

It was to provide the participants with a comprehensive understanding of the principles and practices of local economic development and equip them with the essential knowledge and tools needed to plan, implement and evaluate economic development interventions within their jurisdictions.

Participants included Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, Planning Officers amongst others.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, speaking during the three-day workshop, which ended in Tamale, said it formed part of government’s initiative to promote local economic development as a strategy for achieving sustainable and inclusive growth, poverty reduction and social cohesion in communities.

SOCO is a US$ 450 million multi-country project being implemented in Benin, Cote D’ Ivoire, Togo, and Ghana with support from the World Bank, and the Government of Ghana’s allocation is a total of US$ 150 million credit facility (Loan).

The project aims at providing support to the northern parts of the Gulf of Guinea countries that are hardest hit by fragilities due to food insecurity and climate change, conflict, and violence.

The project is financing investment in sub-projects such as feeder roads, small earth dams, boreholes, and social infrastructure such as markets, schools with complement of furniture, CHPS Compounds, ICT centres and recreational facilities such as astro turfs and parks.

The workshop was in line with the sub-component 1.2 of the project, which was aimed at creating both short and long-term benefits to existing economic sources of resilience by investing strategically in targeted local markets including livestock markets and other soft measures.

The sub-component financed the rehabilitation of existing rural markets and the development of economic activities (services, development of value chains, quality enhancement, aggregation amongst others) linked to the rehabilitation of markets to generate local employment and income.

Mr Saibu said “The importance of local economic development cannot be overstated. Local economic development plays a crucial role in building strong and resilient communities by creating employment opportunities, attracting investments and promoting sustainable growth.”

He emphasised the role of Regional Coordinating Councils and MMDAs in promoting local economic development entreating participants to use the knowledge gained to enhance economic growth and sustainability of their various jurisdictions.

Mr Patrick Apraku, an Officer from the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, who read a speech on behalf of the Director, Local Government and Decentralisation, said the workshop was to enhance capacity of participants towards a more integrated and coordinated approach to improving local economic development to lead to the creation of jobs and an improved access to income generation activities particularly for women and youth in the communities.

He said, “So far, 617 Livelihood Empowerment Groups and Village Savings and Loans Associations (VSLA) have been validated to undertake income generation activities in 24 areas including shea butter processing, dress making, hairdressing, welding, carpentry, animal rearing, formation of VSLAs, among others.”

Madam Rashida Mohammed, Yendi Municipal Planning Officer and SOCO Project Focal Person for the Assembly, who was a participant, said this year, the Assembly would be engaging young women in soap making, group VSLAs and support them to improve their operations, promote leafy vegetable cultivation among others as part of efforts to enhance local economic development in the area.

