Tema Collection Customs sector of GRA meets GHS2.4billion target for 2023 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Jan. 9, GNA-The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Customs Division, Tema Collection Sector, collected a total of GHS24.4 billion in total revenue for the state in 2023.

Alhaji Iddrisu Seidu Iddisah, the Acting Commissioner of the Customs Division of the GRA, disclosed this during the Customs Tema Collection’s annual awards parade for the year ending 2023.

Alhaji Iddisah commended the sector for meeting its revenue target of GHs24 billion for the year 2023 despite global economic challenges.

“We all know that this year, for those of us in international trade, was a very challenging year.

“We had all the targeted volumes of imports of goods not met, and the volumes of goods that came to Tema were less than what was expected,” he stated.

He added, however, that because of the enforcement measures the Customs Division carried out, they were able to get in Tema for GHs24.4 billion.

He disclosed that, generally, the GRA was able to achieve the national target of GHS109 billion.

Assistant Commissioner Christiana Odi Adjei, Tema Collection Sector Commander, expressed gratitude to officers for their sacrifices, which pushed the sector to achieve its target.

Madam Adjei said that though last year was challenging as far as revenue mobilisation was concerned, “we have made a significant milestone, we have worked hard sometimes, and we have to go overboard to stay behind to ensure that we were able to mop up the revenue that we were so much to collect for the year.”

Meanwhile, a total of 18 officers and five contract staff were awarded in various categories, while the top three tax-paying companies for the year 2023 were also recognised.

The three companies are British American Tobacco Ghana Limited, Wilmar Africa Limited, and Scan Com PLC.

