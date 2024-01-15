“It will be a different story against Ghana” – Egypt Coach declares

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 15, GNA – Rui Vitoria -Head Coach of Egypt, has sent strong warning to the Black Stars ahead of their next game against Ghana in the second group game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Thursday, January 18 at the Felix Houphouët Boigny stadium in Abidjan.

The seven-time African champions narrowly escaped defeat after a spirited Mozambique side almost edged them but were unlucky to have Mohamed Salah convert from the spot to snatch a late draw.

“Mozambique has a solid team, I said it before meeting them and that’s what happened today.

“They gave us a lot of tactical problems with this low pack. This team has excellent elements in midfield. They found gaps in us and they took advantage of it”, said the coach.

“It’s going to be a different story. We would have to reduce the spaces and be more concentrated because against an experienced team like Ghana, the slightest mistake is paid dearly,” the Coach noted.

On their defensive errors Vitoria said they would need to urgently work on these as they would be punished severely against teams like Ghana if they are not prepared.

Coach Vitoria says their opponents gave them a lot of tactical problems and they were up against a team that had a good midfield.

GNA

