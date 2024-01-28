Isaac Kwamina Afful emerges winner in Shama NPP primary  

By P.K. Yankey

Inchaban (W/R), Jan. 28, GNA – Mr Isaac Kwamina Afful, the Chief Executive Officer of the Lower Pra Rural Bank, has been elected as the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Shama Constituency.

Mr Afful, who contested the seat for the first time, polled 363 out of the 636 valid votes cast, to beat the Incumbent Member of Parliament Mr Ericson Abakah, and the former Shama District Chief Executive, Mr Joseph Amoah.

The Shama District Electoral Officer, Madam Rose Appea Nyamaah, who declared Mr Afful winner after a successful primary at Inchaban in the Western Region, told reporters that 657 delegates were expected to cast their ballots.

The incumbent MP for Shama, Mr Abakah, lost his seat to Mr Afful with 248 votes of the valid votes cast.

Mr Joseph Amoah obtained 21 votes, while four of the ballot papers were rejected.

The election, conducted under heavy police presence, was peaceful and orderly.

In a victory message, Mr Afful expressed profound gratitude to the Shama NPP Constituency delegates for reposing confidence in him to represent them in Parliament.

He stressed the need for unity to move the developmental agenda of the area to a higher pedestal.

Mr Afful said he would continue to pursue his developmental initiatives to better the lot of the people.

GNA

