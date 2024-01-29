“I will be Head of State for all” – Independent Presidential Aspirant declares



Accra, Jan 29, GNA – Mr George Twum-Barimah-Adu, an Independent Presidential Aspirant, has promised to serve all Ghanaians irrespective of their political affiliation should he be voted President of the country come December 7.

He has, also, declared his intention to review all government policies and programmes in the first 100 days of his government to ensure Ghanaians derived maximum benefits from them.

Mr Twum-Barimah-Adu made the promise when he officially launched his 2024 campaign, at Osu, in Accra, on Monday, under the slogan, “Breaking the Two”.

The event was attended by many, including traditional leaders such as Nii Ahene Nunu, Paramount Chief of Abola and other members of the Ga Traditional Council.



Mr Twum-Barimah-Adu, a father of three, said it was time Ghanaians voted for a “selfless” leader who would put the interest of the people first.

According to him, governments under the two major political parties – the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic (NDC), over the past three decades, had failed to deliver the required development for the people.

He said the fruit of the two major parties had only brought Ghanaians “ an economy that is in the mud; high inflation rate; an inhibitive exchange regime that has left our national currency, the Ghana Cedi, floundering and difficult to plan with and an excruciating bank-lending regime with interest rates as high as 40 per cent.”

Outlining his government policies, Mr Twum-Barimah-Adu promised to run a lean and efficient government with a government size of 19 cabinet ministers and 63 ministers, as constitutionally mandated.

Additionally, he said, he would cut down on government expenditure and halt the current wastage in the system by selling all non-profitable State enterprises, scrutinise public procurement and strictly review all contracts to guarantee value for money.

He also promised to fight the illegal mining menace without fear or favour by strictly enforcing existing laws, pass new ones when necessary, and provide alternative livelihood such as Carbon Credit Harvesting for the youth.

He urged Ghanaians to ditch the two political parties, vote him (Twum-Barimah-Adu) into power, to steer the affairs of the country from its current state to a more prosperous one.

“I am doing this because I fervently believe it is time to forge a brighter future for every Ghanaian and not for only those who belong to the political party of the President in power,” Mr Twum-Barimah-Adu said.

“I will be Head of State for the people, one who brings about destiny-changing transformation,” he said, adding “I offer you servant-leadership, efficient and effective leadership, honest and incorruptible leadership and leadership of respect.”

