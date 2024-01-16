Houthi-fired missile hits U.S.-owned commercial vessel near Yemen: U.S. military

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, (Xinhua/GNA) – A U.S.-owned commercial vessel was hit Monday by a missile, fired by the Houthis from the areas in Yemen, controlled by the militant group, the U.S. military said.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), in a post on X, identified the ship as M/V Gibraltar Eagle, a Marshall Islands-flagged, U.S.-owned and operated container ship.”The ship has reported no injuries or significant damage” as a result of the attack at approximately 4 p.m. Sanaa Time, CENTCOM said, adding the ship was continuing its journey despite having been struck.

The command also said about two hours prior to the aforementioned missile strike, “U.S. Forces detected an anti-ship ballistic missile fired toward the Southern Red Sea commercial shipping lanes.” “The missile failed in flight and impacted on land in Yemen. There were no injuries or damage reported,” it said.

GNA



