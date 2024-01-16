Tanzania, Kenya agree to resolve aviation dispute

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 16, (Xinhua/GNA) – Tanzania and Kenya have agreed to resolve restrictions on air travel between the two countries within the next three days, Tanzanian Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, January Makamba, said on Monday.

Makamba said he has engaged in discussions with Musalia Mudavadi, the Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, and reached a mutual agreement that the existing restrictions on air travel between the two countries and outbound to a third country, should be lifted.”With relevant authorities, we have resolved to settle this issue, per existing agreements within three days,” Makamba said on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier on Monday, Tanzanian aviation authorities declared the suspension of all Kenya Airways passenger flights connecting the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, and Tanzania’s commercial hub, Dar es Salaam. This measure will take effect from January 22, 2024.The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) explained in a statement that their decision was a response to Kenya’s recent denial of Tanzania’s request to permit its airline, Air Tanzania Company Limited, to conduct cargo flights between Nairobi and third countries.

According to the statement signed by TCAA Director, General Hamza Johari, TCAA cited the Kenyan authorities’ refusal as a violation of Section 4 of the memorandum of understanding on Air Services signed between the two countries in 2016.

GNA



Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

