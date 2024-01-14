“Holding Nigeria to a one-all draw is not an achievement” – Equatorial Guinea Coach  

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 14, GNA – Juan Micha – Head Coach of Equatorial Guinea has said holding the Super Eagles of Nigeria to a one all draw in their group opener on Sunday in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote D’ Ivoire is not a major achievement for his team in the competition.

Equatorial Guinea earned a valuable point on the second day of Group A.

The Nzalang Nacional were able to resist the offensive might of the Super Eagles, largely thanks to the great form of goalkeeper Jesus Lazaro Owono Ngua, who was subsequently named Man of the Match.

Speaking at the post-match conference Coach Micha said he was not enthused about the results and cannot describe it as a major achievement.

“I think this squad that I lead is prepared day by day to compete in this tournament. I am lucky to know the details of football having been a high-level player,” he added.

According to the coach, his teammates intend to keep their heads on their shoulders and not plunge into euphoria after this encouraging result.

“Our mission is not complete we still have a lot to do. We are in a group stage this is the first match. We would try to reach the next stage before seeing what happens next.”

Equatorial Guinea would face Guinea-Bissau on Thursday for the second game. A victory against the Djurtus would allow Coach Micha and his men to have a step in the round of 16.

GNA

