Hertha Berlin president Kay Bernstein dies aged 43

Berlin, Jan 16, (dpa/GNA) – Hertha Berlin president, Kay Bernstein, has died unexpectedly aged 43, the German second division club said on Tuesday.

“Hertha BSC are mourning the death of Kay Bernstein. The club received the terrible news on Tuesday that president Kay Bernstein has passed away unexpectedly aged 43. The whole club, its governing bodies and staff members are shocked and deeply saddened by the news,” Hertha wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The cause of death, was not initially disclosed by the club.

Bernstein, a passionate fan and former Hertha ultra, had been the club’s president since June 2022. He defeated in the elections then favourite candidate Frank Steffel, a politician for the German centre-right party CDU, and was seen as a fresh start for the crisis-ridden club.

Bernstein always addressed problems clearly, making the club and the job more approachable. During his term, however, the club was relegated to the second division in the 2022-23 Bundesliga season.

The German football league (DFL) said it was “stunned and deeply shocked” to hear the news Bernstein’s death, while Berlin mayor Kai Wagner said the late Hertha president had “succeeded in reuniting fans and club.”

“My thoughts are with his family and friends in these difficult hours,” Wagner said.

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said: “FC Bayern is united in mourning the passing of Kay Bernstein, along with the rest of the footballing community. Our thoughts are with his family, relatives, friends and his club, Hertha BSC.”

Hertha are currently seventh in the second division standings. On Sunday, they have a home game at Fortuna Düsseldorf.

GNA

