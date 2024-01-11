Ghana Water Company works to improve water supply in Western Region 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Jan.11, GNA – The Ghana Water Company is undertaking major dredging exercises at the Daboase intake points in the Wassa East District of the Western Region to improve water supply.

This will help to increase the inflow of raw water to be pumped into the treatment plant and then distributed to the various homes.

Nana Yaw Barima Barnie, the Public Relations Manager of the Company, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the Anankware River level at Inchaban in the Shama District was decreasing, thus affecting the volumes of water to be collected for treatment.

“Of course, the harmattan and illegal mining (galamsey) continue to contribute to the water crisis in the Western Region,” he said.

However, the Government had secured some capital for retooling and major development works at the Daboase intake, which would provide an additional 22 million gallons of water every day, come 2025, to completely resolve the water challenge.

The Daboase intake point currently treats six million gallons of water a day but has no designated dam to store water, he said.

“So, what we intend to do is to build an embarkment-river rump to store a considerable amount of water for treatment even in the dry season.”

Touching on water quality and complaints from customers, Nana Barnie said it did not matter how dirty or deteriorated the intake water quality was, the company was able to clean the dirt and debris to make water wholesome for household and industrial usage.

He explained that after the dredging, the water level would go up and ensure an increase in production and supply.

The Pra River serves as a source of raw water for the Daboase Treatment Plant.

