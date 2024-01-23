Four women and one Fulani man die in attack in Binduri district

Bolgatanga, Jan. 23, GNA- Four women and one Fulani man met their untimely death on Monday when they were traveling from Bawku Market in the Bawku Municipality to trade their wares at Atuba Market in the Binduri district all in the Upper East Region.

The four women who are believed to be moshie descents in the Bawku Municipality were traveling in a kia truck with other traders to the market but on reaching Manga some armed men surrounded the vehicle, shot directly at the tires of the truck to flatten them, and then shot through the vehicle killing the five.

The other occupants, including those who received gun shorts run into the Zuuri forest in Binduri for their lives.

The Atuba Market is one of the busy markets which comes a day after Bawku market day, which used to be heavenly patronized by Mamprushie women .

However, over the years, their trade in some major markets such as Bawku, Bolgatanga and Atuba has reduced following related attacks which some residents say were linked to the Bawku conflict.

Speaking in a radio interview Mr Yakubu Ayinga Abagre , District Chief Executive Officer, Binduri confirmed the incident and described it as an unfortunate one, confirming that the incident was not the first time of such attacks on the market women.

In May 2022, a similar attack was meted out on women from Bawku who have their shops in the same Atuba market destroying their shops and wares.

Meanwhile this attack that killed the five on their way to the Atuba market adds up to earlier attacks last week where five people also lost their lives in Bawku Municipality.

GNA.

