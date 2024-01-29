Sekondi-Takoradi residents share thoughts on NPP Parliamentary Primaries 

By Team

Takoradi, Jan. 29, GNA – Some concerned residents in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have expressed mixed feelings about the outcome of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries on Saturday, January 27.

While some were satisfied with the outcome of the results in all nine constituencies in the Western Region, others expressed great disappointment.

Mr Alex Cudjoe, a newspaper vendor, said though he anticipated that new faces would represent the NPP in Takoradi and Sekondi constituencies in particular, that did not happen.

“I am surprised at the delegates for retaining both Members of Parliament (MPs) for the Sekondi and Takoradi constituencies… we needed new people with fresh ideas for development,” he stated.

Madam Ishatu Ocran, a food vendor, had a similar thought, and said: “Other candidates need a chance to also bring on board their visions and plans for the good people of Sekondi and Takoradi.”

Mr John Mensah, a mobile money operator and an NPP supporter, said the two female candidates who contested the Essikado-Ketan and Kwesimintsim constituencies should have won for them to try out new initiatives to improve upon the living standards of residents in those areas.

He said: “It is high time we give our women the chance to also bring change and development we desire as a people.”

He, however, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the Effia Constituency elections, which saw the incumbent, Mr Joseph Cudjoe losing his bid to return to Parliament for his fourth term, to Mr Isaac Boamah Nyarko, who will be a debutant MP if he wins the parliamentary election and sworn into office.

Meanwhile, some NPP supporters also told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that it was their prayer that the party wins the 2024 general elections and retains all seats in the various constituencies.

GNA

