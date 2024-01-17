Eastern Regional Library introduces an innovative study room

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, Jan. 17, GNA – The Eastern Regional Library in Koforidua, has launched a new executive reading room called “My Living Room,” an innovative space that provides an alternative study environment not bound by traditional library rules.

During an introductory ceremony of the library’s new study environment, Mr Evans Korletey-Tene, the Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Library Authority, highlighted the relaxed and comfortable atmosphere of the room.

He said that it offered a range of amenities, including water, internet access, and WIFI, ensuring a pleasant and convenient experience for visitors, emphasising that one could also bring in a snack with to enjoy while using the facility.

He said the facility had a capacity of up to 15 individuals and gave priority to adult members of the Ghana Library Authority.

The space was open from Monday to Friday, with extended hours from 08:00 to 19:00 hours, to provide users with added convenience, he said.

The Eastern Regional Library created “My Living Room,” which the region hoped to replicate for the rest of its branches as the first of its kind.

Ms Melody Donkor, the Head of Programmes and Partnership of the Eastern Regional Library and the Officer in Charge of “My Living Room,” said users would be guided in the facility’s judicious use to ensure a long-term benefit.

Ms Ama Tawiah, an entrepreneur and a user, said the facility has provided her with a sense of privacy, allowing her to work on her laptop without any interruptions.

As a result, she feels more relaxed and can focus on her learning.

